The Lincoln Lawyer Returns Feb. 5th: Season 4 Preview Images Released

Returning to Netflix on February 5th, here's a gallery of first-look images for Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4.

Fans of Showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring Netflix series adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer won't have to wait too long into the new year for the hit series' return. Earlier today, the streaming service announced that the fourth season will hit screens on Thursday, February 5th. Additionally, we have included a gallery of first-look images from the upcoming season below. Based on Connelly's sixth book in "The Lincoln Lawyer" series, The Law of Innocence, Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton). To clear his name, they must unravel Sam's final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA's office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey's past.

The Lincoln Lawyer: A Look Ahead to Season 4

Also joining Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller for the fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer are Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson). In addition, Elliott Gould is returning as David "Legal" Siegel, and Krista Warner is reprising their role as Hayley Haller. Here's a rundown of who's set to join them:

Constance Zimmer's (UnREAL, Entourage) Dana Berg is Maggie's colleague from her days in the LA district attorney's office. Dana, a relentless prosecutor who will let nothing stand in the way of a guilty verdict, has a single-mindedness that earned her the nickname "Death Row Dana." A fierce and ruthless adversary who bends the rules to her advantage, she's the last person Mickey wants to go up against in what will be the trial of his life.

Sasha Alexander's FBI Agent Dawn Ruth is a no-nonsense and intimidating. She and her colleague interrupt Mickey's dinner to not-so-subtly threaten him to drop his investigation into the FBI, or else…

Cobie Smulders has joined the cast, though details on her role have been kept under wraps.

Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, and KTLA Reporter Kacey Montoya have also reportedly joined the cast. Henderson's Yannick Bamba is a former gang member and the man in the cell next to Mickey's. From West Africa by way of South Central, he's been hired to be Mickey's protection while he's in jail. He gives Mickey pointers, such as survival tips on getting through the day and night in lockup. Zumbado's Grace is Izzy's (Jazzmine Raycole) fun, quirky classmate in her paralegal course. They form a close relationship, leading to Grace becoming a part of the Haller and Associates team and helping in Mickey's defense. In addition, Montoya is set to play herself.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jason O'Mara, Chef Nancy Silverton, and Javon Johnson have joined the cast as guest stars. Chriqui's Jeanine Ferrigno is the girlfriend of a local gangster who becomes entangled in a criminal enterprise, providing pivotal information to Mickey's (Garcia-Rulfo) defense. O'Mara's Jack Gilroy is the current boyfriend of Mickey's ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell). Jack is an orthopedic surgeon who's fit, tan, and comfortable in his own skin. He specializes in sports medicine, which enables him to work with both established and emerging athletes in Southern California. Johnson's Carter Gates is described as a decent, hard-working business owner who'd turned his life around after legal troubles in his youth and now finds himself accused of murder. Chef and restaurateur Chef Nancy Silverton will play herself in a cameo appearance.

Kyle Richards joins the cast as Celeste Baker. Beverly Hills fabulous, Celeste comes to Haller & Associates looking to hire Lorna (Becki Newton) as a divorce attorney, having been referred by a previous satisfied client. Scott Lawrence will play Judge Stone, a former prosecutor renowned for his prickly demeanor and stringent sentencing. He's intimidating and impatient, but ultimately his rulings seek to treat both sides equally. Jason Butler Harner's Detective Drucker is a seasoned robbery homicide detective with many years of investigations under his belt. He proves to be an especially determined adversary to Mickey.

"Well, the biggest cliffhanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial," Humphrey shared during an interview with Netflix's TUDUM. "But in the first episode, you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on. And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey's case but with a slew of challenges they're facing as well. As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4, so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

"All the advice he's given clients over the years, now he has to give himself — and he realizes how hollow some of it sounds when you're the one it's bouncing off of," added the co-showrunner (who is also directing the first two episodes of the fourth season) about Mickey facing the reality of being the client in this situation. "He's got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business! But don't worry — he's going to have help from some of the people our audience loves the most, as well as some familiar faces who will be cropping up along the way — some helpfully… some perhaps not so helpfully, and a few new ones as well."

