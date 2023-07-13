Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 2, The Lincoln Lawyer, trailer

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Netflix Releases Part 2 Trailer, Images

Returning for Season 2 Part 2 on August 3rd, here's the official trailer for Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring The Lincoln Lawyer.

On August 3rd, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer returns for Season 2 Part 2 – and just to make sure you don't forget, the streaming service has dropped an official trailer and a brand new set of preview images for the season's five remaining episodes. Based on Michael Connelly's fourth novel in the series (The Fifth Witness), the series picks back up in the aftermath of the brutal beatdown that Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller suffered at the end of last season. Well, as you're about to see, Mickey does get better – though he definitely has a lot more than just some bumps and scratches to deal with. Joining Garcia-Rulfo this season are Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and more.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 Preview

With the second part of the second season hitting on August 3rd, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, followed by a new set of preview images that were also released earlier today:

In Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South, The Night Shift) joins the series as co-showrunner & executive producer, with series co-developer (alongside David E. Kelley) Ted Humphrey returning as co-showrunner & executive producer. Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers, with the streaming series stemming from A+E Studios.

