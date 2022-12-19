The Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 3 Update; Adar Recasting Comments

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Amazon's Prime Video and showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, we were learning who would be directing the now-confirmed eight episodes. This time around, we're hearing from Vernon Sanders, Head of Global TV for Amazon Studios (who made news earlier today regarding news on the animated series Invincible) on two very important subjects. First up, with production rolling along, Sanders was asked about the studio's commitment to the showrunners' five-year vision for the series adaptation and when fans could expect to hear some news about a third season. Following that, Sanders was asked to comment on Joseph Mawle departing the series ahead of its second season, with Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) taking on the role of Orcs leader, Adar.

Amazon Studios "Absolutely Committed" to Payne & McKay's Vision: "We are absolutely committed; we have every reason to be excited. They've done a tremendous job."

Season 3 News Coming "In The New Year": "We're probably two to three months in on Season 3, but I think there could be news certainly in the new year. There's so much planning and prep that's necessary for us to get this mounted that the only reason we probably haven't gotten there quite yet is we've just been so heads-down in Season 2, but I would expect there to be news in the new year."

Sanders on Recasting Adar: "Unfortunately, it didn't work out. And with a show that had this many series regulars and this many recurring characters, it unfortunately happened. Joseph [Mawle] was tremendous and gave an incredible performance. We're also excited about our new actor [Sam Hazeldine]. The character of Adar in Season 2 has some really exciting dynamic things to play, so I'm telling them to stay tuned."

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Maxim Baldry, Lenny Henry, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Simon Merrells, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Geoff Morrell, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Sara Zwangobani, Charles Edwards, Will Fletcher, Amelie Child-Villiers, Beau Cassidy, and Tyroe Muhafidin starred in the first season.

Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), Nicholas Woodeson (Rome), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay), Stuart Bowman (The Pact), Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War), William Chubb (Vampire Academy), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (Ridley Road), Selina Lo (Boss Level), and Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) have joined the cast for the second season. In addition, Joseph Mawle has departed the streaming series ahead of its second season, with Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) taking on the role of Orcs leader, Adar. Lead Director & Co-EP Charlotte Brändström (S01E06 "Udûn") will be directing four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each tapped to direct two episodes.

Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 series' creative team line-up included Amazon's ex-genre head Sharon Tal Yguado as well as Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Tal Yguado, writer/executive producer Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad); writer/executive producer Jason Cahill (The Sopranos), writer/executive producer Justin Doble (Stranger Things), consulting producer Stephany Folsom, producer Ron Ames, writer, and co-producer Helen Shang, and writing consultant Glenise Mullins. Bayona executive produced alongside partner Belén Atienza. Payne and McKay developed the series and served as showrunners, with Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) serving as a consultant. In conjunction with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, Amazon Studios produces. Academy Award-winning "The Lord of the Rings" film trilogy composer Howard Shore composed the main title theme. In addition, Bear McCreary (Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead) composed the series' full score.