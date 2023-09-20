Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: saraya, wrestling

AEW Star Saraya Shoots on "Misogynistic Neck Beards" of Twitter

AEW's Saraya tackles Twitter 'neckbeards' and talks about her passion for playing the heel. This drama is hotter than my jacuzzi, comrades! Come take a dip!

Greetings, compañeros! It is I, your El Presidente, communicating directly from my gold-plated jacuzzi on a secret island somewhere in the Caribbean (its location is a secret even to the CIA, my dear comrades!). Let's plunge into the fiery drama of the wrestling world! This time, AEW star Saraya has taken aim at Wrestling Twitter. She labels them as, behold, "a bunch of misogynistic neck beards".

In a recent heart-to-heart interview with Metro UK, Saraya did not hold back her burning opinions as she shared her thoughts on tonight's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event. The girl is not coming to play, let me tell you that. In her own words: "Wrestling twitter is so soft. It's because it's a bunch of misogynistic neck beards or stan accounts who can't tell a wrist lock from a pad lock. But they follow everything I do. Watch my tweets. Search my name. Keep me trending. That's showbiz baby!"

Ah, what passion! Just like my dear old friend Fidel Castro and his fifth Cohiba of the day – robust, fiery and leaving a distinct impression! I also remember how Che Guevara was always making similar complaints about the Bolivian army, and Fidel told him, "Little buddy, go to Bolivia then and foment revolution." Of course, things did not work out so well for Che at that time, and it would be many years before he made his comeback as singer of the rock band Rage Against the Machine. Hopefully, Saraya fairs better in her campaign against the imperialist pigs of Twitter, or X, as the CIA wants you to call it (I refuse, comrades).

The AEW Women's World Championship is at stake tonight, and Saraya will be going up against her former friend and teammate, Toni Storm. This is better TV drama than those novellas my fifth wife was fond of before I had her executed! Reflecting on her wrestling journey, Saraya spilled the beans on how she always knew she was born to be a heel when she returned to wrestling. Even with the straitjacket of a babyface persona forced upon her when she first debuted in AEW a year ago, she sprinkled her promos with sly heelish hints, paving the way for her eventual glorious turn.

Here, dear comrades, I feel Saraya and I share a bond – a thespian fondness for playing the role of the villain. Just like that time when I "accidentally" stole George Clooney's Rolex during a poker game at Kim Jong Un's private island. Ah, those were the days!

Now, as we hold our breath for tonight's grand showdown, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, let us ponder Saraya's words, take heed and remember, it is all showbiz, compadres! And though neckbeards and stan accounts may not distinguish a wrist lock from a pad lock, they have a role to play too. They keep the fiery drama of wrestling pounding like a stallion heart, bringing glory to the proletariats!

Coming back to wrestling, Saraya, bravely standing against the grain, fearlessly speaks her truth, resembling a true champion in and out of the arena. Tonight, will her championship reign continue? Or will former comrade Toni Storm steal the spotlight?

Stay tuned, my fellow socialist compatriots! Let the battles of the wrestling world enthrall us while real conflicts around us pause for a while! Till then, I would sign off, saying, Viva la Revolucion! And remember, comrades, there's no business like showbiz!

