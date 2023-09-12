Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Mark Millar, netflix, olivier coipel, the magic order

The Magic Order Live-Action Series Was Eyeing November Filming

Here's a look at a quick & interesting update on the live-action series adaptation of Mark Millar and Olivier Coipel's The Magic Order.

The last time we checked in to see how things were looking when it came to bringing Mark Millar and Olivier Coipel's The Magic Order to the screen in live-action series form, it was near the end of August, and Millar was giving everyone a heads-up that the project was up next – after the AMPTP finally comes to its senses and does right by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. Millar & Coipel's graphic novel series focuses on five families of magicians sworn to protect our world who must battle an enemy who's picking them off one by one. By day, they are our neighbors, friends, and co-workers. But by night, they are the sorcerers, magicians, and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness – that is, unless the darkness gets them first. Earlier today, we got a better sense of just how serious Millar's words were with an updated Production List report that lists The Magic Order filming in Chicago, Illinois on November 19th. Again, what actually ends up happening (including that date possibly being shuttered) depends greatly on what goes down with the labor strike. For now, here's a look at a screencap from the list:

The Magic Order: A Development/Production Timeline

In October 2020, the news hit that Netflix wasn't proceeding with production on the series adaptation. Though early pre-production was underway and scripts were being written, the series hadn't been cast yet. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Netflix bigwigs were still "high on 'The Magic Order' IP" but that the current vision wasn't the one the streamer wanted to move forward on (though reportedly interested in revisiting the IP for a new effort in the future). While the large scale of the project and growing worldwide pandemic issues were factors that were considered, reports were that they were not primary considerations.

But then, in May 2021, Millar offered some good news via a blog post shared by Netflix. Stating that he "created it to be a live-action series," Millar shared, "I'm also happy to share that 'The Magic Order' is in active development after we had to postpone due to all the uncertainty last year. Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers' room very shortly." That led us to August 2023, when Millar was on Twitter/X to not only promote Netflix's The Chosen One (the streaming series adaptation of Millar & Peter Gross' American Jesus) but also offer updates on other projects. And that's when Millar dropped the news that a series take on The Magic Order will be "Our next project as soon as the strike is over" – meaning the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. And while it would seem to be moving forward at Netflix, that wasn't expressly stated:

Oh yes. Our next project as soon as the strike is over. https://t.co/jwd0tsTTDP — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

