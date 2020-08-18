The Mandalorian EPs Talk George Lucas Influence, Season 3 Concerns

One of the best things about this month is that it's Emmys voting season. Of course, that has nothing to do with us- but what it does mean is that a lot of folks from some of your favorite shows are out-and-about discussing their past seasons (and looking to influence voters). That usually results in some interesting perspectives as well as some teases at what fans can expect in the future. The Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are a perfect example of this, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview that revealed right from the jump that the two were taking a break from post-production on the second season to speak (making that October premiere window even more solid than it was before).

During their conversation, Favreau and Filoni offered up both an interesting perspective as well as a look ahead. Filoni was asked what feedback (if any) he received from George Lucas about the first season of The Mandalorian, and it sounds like their discussions tend to lean more towards larger filmmaking and production topics: "When I talk with him, I like to get more knowledge. He'll give me some reminders, especially before I shoot something, about how many setups I should try to get in a day, and I might rack his brain for certain things about how to cover a scene. He's been very complimentary," Filoni explained. "My job is to bring that knowledge forward and pass on what I've learned from him in every discipline to Jon and to the creative departments." That said, Filoni believes that as a viewer, Lucas likes what he sees: "I think he's enjoyed the show, and he said once [that] now he gets to watch it as a fan and watch it as a viewer."

While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."