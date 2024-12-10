Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Grogu, lucasfilm, The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian & Grogu: Jonny Coyne Set to Reprise Series Role

Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian & Grogu will reportedly include Jonny Coyne returning as Imperial Warlord.

With the small-screen adventure making its way to the big screen in 2026, we've been getting a decently steady wave of casting news lately when it comes to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian & Grogu. Back in August, Sigourney Weaver (Alien, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) confirmed that she had joined the cast: "I'm playing a role in 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' [directed by Favreau]. I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I'm filming that before I go to London for 'The Tempest' at the end of the year," Earlier this week, the news broke that Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) had been tapped to voice Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt (a character who appeared in 2008's animated The Clone Wars). Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Jonny Coyne will return as Imperial Warlord for the feature film. Coyne's character was originally introduced during the seventh episode of the third season of the Disney+ and Lucasfilm series as a member of the Shadow Council, which met with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) via hologram to discuss plans.

The Mandalorian & Grogu: Dave Filoni's 2023 Thoughts

During an interview with Empire, Filoni discussed what fans can expect from the film, the need to go big when moving to the big screen, and planting the seeds for some defining moments. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Will the Film Wrap-Up Storylines or Have Its Own Story? "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too. 'A New Hope,' 'Empire,' and 'Return Of The Jedi' tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."

Moving to The Big Screen Means "Defining Moments" Are A Must: "To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea – a monumental moment in the time period that changes what's happening. What Tony [Gilroy] has done [in Andor] and what we did in 'Rebels,' everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You're looking for those moments that define an era, and that's what the films really should be about – whether it's characters coming together or a defining moment."

Filoni's Been Leaving Clues to What's to Come "Across Different Mediums" for Some Time: "There are little things along the way that I've built across different mediums, all in preparation for things that come later."

