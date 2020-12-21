The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Chimes in on Season Two Finale

The biggest surprise of The Mandalorian was saved for its season two finale "The Rescue." The episode pits Mano/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his allies on a tactical strike on Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) light cruiser. Just when we thought the Din had the upper hand with his capture of the darksaber and Gideon leading him to the bridge to meet with the party, the empire had their ace in the hole in the form of the dark troopers. They're superpowered droids impervious to most physical attacks including the firepower from conventional weaponry. The only thing found to hurt them was the Beskar spear Din had to kill one. Just when the remaining dark trooper squad is about to break down the doors to the cruiser's bridge, a hero from Star Wars' past emerges with his X-Wing to take out the trash arguably creating the biggest fan service moment in franchise history.

How Mark Hamill Kept His The Mandalorian Appearance Secret

Mark Hamill tweeted on December 19, not long since his CG-Luke Skywalker made his appearance with the original trilogy star lending his voice over the stand-in about his experience and the grueling task of keeping his appearance a secret from the Internet. "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU." The closing scenes of the episode found the legendary Jedi exerting his will making quick work of the dark troopers like most of his peers did during the prequels to the droid army. Perhaps it was a way to make up for those expecting Luke to do far more in The Last Jedi but never did physically. Later, Luke reveals the obvious that he's Grogu's master and told Din how important it was to finish his training while stressing the free will from the child since he still can't form words.

Obviously, it wasn't the first deeply-guarded secret Hamill was tasked with given the reveal in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) when he was the only actor initially told about Darth Vader as Luke's father outside of creator George Lucas and director Irvin Kershner. The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.

