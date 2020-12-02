Star Wars: Mark Hamill Jokes About His LEGO Holiday Special Absence

As C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels can tell you, no other actor had anything positive to say about the dreaded 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special that was released following the hugely successful A New Hope (1977). Star Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in six of the nine episodic films along with a relative handful of other franchise-related projects including the aforementioned footnote. Of all the live-action actors that participated in the LEGO version that was just released on Disney+, Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Kelly Marie Tran were the only ones to reprise their roles for the animated special. Eric Bauza played Luke in the LEGO special as he did in several other franchise-related voiceover projects. When inquired about his absence, Hamill came up with his usual sass only a Jedi Master can come up with on Twitter.

The initial inquiry was, "@HamillHimself did you not play the voice of Luke in Lego Star Wars because you didn't want any part of another holiday special or?" To which the actor's response was, "I did not play the voice of Luke in the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special because: A) I didn't want to risk tarnishing the legendary status of the original. AND: B) They didn't ask me to. #TrueStory" Hamill appeared alongside co-stars Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and Daniels in reprising their roles to celebrate Life Day, which also happens to be the theme of the 2020 LEGO version with over 40 years of sandbox to play with. While it's available in all its glory to see on YouTube, creator George Lucas himself even disavows its existence. Fans somewhat embraced its campiness and Easter Egg obscurity across pop culture even if it wasn't the franchise stars and Bea Arthur's proudest moment. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is available to stream on Disney+.

