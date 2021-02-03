While we are wise enough to know that Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler don't need our help in any way, shape, or form when it comes to cracking jokes at this year's nominations or at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association overall. But we still have close to a month before the Sunday, February 28, ceremony on NBC so why wait until then? Looking over the acting nominations? They couldn't get any whiter been if you announced them in a snowstorm. I mean, the HFPA went white– like British "can't get a tan white." Like, if the HFPA could've nominated a glass of milk or Casper as the best picture this year, they would've. Sorry, but in a year when television pioneer Norman Lear receives the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement in bringing diversity and real-life to our screens at a time when that just wasn't happening, the lack of diversity in the acting categories is a little obscene (but with full props to Don Cheadle for his Black Monday nom). But I May Destroy You being shut out? No love for the Lovecraft Country leads? And while we weren't the biggest fan of the limited series, there's no denying that Uzo Aduba stood out in an ensemble of stand-outs in Mrs. America. So we'll just put this out there: #GGSoWhite- now here are your Golden Globes nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult – "The Great"

Eugene Levy – "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudekis – "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef – "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco – "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning – "The Great"

Jane Levy – "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Catherine O'Hara – "Schitt's Creek"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman – "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor – "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk – "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino – "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys – "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman – "The Crown"

Jodie Comer – "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin – "The Crown"

Laura Linney – "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson – "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels – "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant – "The Undoing"

Mark Ruffalo – "I Know This Much is True"

Ethan Hawke – "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones – "Normal People"

Shira Haas – "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman – "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy – "The Queen's Gambit"

Best Television Series Drama

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – "The Crown"

Julia Garner – "Ozark"

Annie Murphy – "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon – "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega – "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson – "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy – "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons – "Hollywood"

Donald Southerland – "The Undoing"

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"Schitt's Creek"

"The Great"

"Ted Lasso"