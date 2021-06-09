The Mandalorian Season 3 Not Filming Yet; Obi-Wan Firsts Coming & More

With Disney+ taking the "Star Wars" franchise in some bold and daring directions over the next few years, two names that will be playing major roles in it are The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor. So it's only fitting that the two sat down for a (virtual) chat as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series- and it's only fitting that we go through the conversation for the choice cuts you would want to know about. McGregor had just come from the set of filming the "Star Wars" spinoff, mentioning to Pascal that he's been working with so many folks from The Mandalorian (especially director Deborah Chow) and how happy he is to be using the new technology to film. Here's a look at some more highlights…

First up, Pascal dropped a little bit of news that filming on the third season hadn't started by the time of their interview- here's the clip:

McGregor's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Firsts: "There's no secret to when this series is being set, but I had to walk past two Stormtroopers. I realized I've never acted with a Stormtrooper because mine were clones, you know? It was the clone army. So I'd never seen a Stormtrooper. So I was walking past them in this scene. I turned around — and I was 6 years old again," McGregor revealed carefully. "I was feeling like I was 6 again or something because I'm so close to one and I got a fright, you know? So crazy. Then I asked someone, "Were there Stormtroopers in my films? Because I don't think I've seen a Stormtrooper for real before." They were like "No, they weren't Stormtroopers; they were clones." And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa."

Pascal's Pre-"The Mandalorian" SWU Experience: "I was born in '75, and my parents immigrated to the U.S. from Chile when I was a baby. We were absorbing a lot of cinema. My father, who's a doctor but loves going to the movies, would be taking us all the time. And so, it kind of dominated my childhood experience, "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" and "E.T.," and all that Spielberg and George Lucas stuff.

When I met with them, and stepped into a writers' room that was wall-to-wall story illustrations of the first season, it was really surreal to see such familiar imagery, and kind of realize that those were pulled right out of your imagination. They know the impact that it had on all of us, and they're finding a way to — or new ways, really — to speak to that, and visually create the things that we see when we close our eyes and think about it. Which is kind of amazing."

Keeping Baby Yoda/Grogu a Secret Wasn't Easy for Pascal: "That may literally be the very first secret that I've ever kept. Don't share anything personal with me! But there's so much seriousness around leaked information, and I find it all just a bit too much. I tell my family everything, and I didn't with Grogu. I didn't even know what his name was going to be until the second season, but I could just tell that it was going to have such an impact. When I saw the image of this thing, and started reading the scripts and everything, I didn't want to compromise that in any way. It was easy to not talk about it because it was like, "Nah, I want this to work.""

