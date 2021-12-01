The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon Offers Up Another Season 4 Teaser

Mrs. Maisel is shacking back up with the rents. In a second teaser trailer for the Amazon Prime series, the fourth season will see Midge (Rachael Brosnahan) moving back in with her parents (Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle) for a fresh start, albeit in a familiar place. This is the second teaser for the new season, with the first one debuting yesterday and announcing that the new season will debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 18th. You can see the new teaser down below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Goes Back To Its Roots

"It's 1960, and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres February 18th on Prime Video." Having these characters all under one roof again will feel like a warm sweater as we watch it, they all play off each other so well, and the chaos that will ensue will be a delight to watch unfold. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role. Also joining in on the fun are Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmy's and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards.

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 18th, 2022.