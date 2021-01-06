The Masked Dancer Preview: Group B Looks to Cool Things Down a Litttle

When the last dance was danced on FOX's disguised celebrity dance competition series The Masked Dancer, Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, and Tulip learned they would be heading to the Group A Fire!- and that Disco Ball aka rapper/actor Ice-T would have the "honor" of being the first celebrity kicked off the stage. This week, Craig Robinson (The Office) and the judging panel of The Masked Singer Ken Jeong, American Idol alum Paula Abdul, Beverly Hills 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale (Merry Happy Whatever) are back with a new group and five more costumed competitors- and a new set of clues to help with the sleuthing. Here's a look at some preview images for this week's Group B, Ice! (Cotton Candy, Ice Cube, Moth, Sloth, and Zebra) as they take the stage Wednesday night for "Group B Premiere – New Year, New Mask! (Who Dis?)":

The Masked Dancer season 1, episode 2: "Group B Premiere – New Year, New Mask! (Who Dis?)": The guessing game continues as the second and final group of five characters are introduced, group "Ice!" The celebrities are shrouded in five all-new costumes and dance their way through the competition, as clues are dropped among their routines. Guess alongside host Craig Robinson and panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale.

In the following previews, Green offers his take on Cotton Candy's performance while Zebra gets a little feedback from the entire panel;

Over the course of the competition, celebrity contestants will wear head-to-toe costumes and full masks while they perform with a "masked partner" in different dance styles. The panel of judges and viewers will be offered clues within the routines as well as in their clue packages- but here's what you need to know about the group going in. Among the ten celebrity dancers, we have a group that has amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances.

Now, here's a look at the clues packages for Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, and Tulip:

FOX takes TV's #1 entertainment show and adds a little twist. Based on the smash hit FOX series, THE MASKED SINGER, and inspired by a popular segment featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," all-new celebrity competition series THE MASKED DANCER will be hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. Joining the show as panelists are THE MASKED SINGER and I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE's Ken Jeong, world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and the former "Giraffe" mask on THE MASKED SINGER, Brian Austin Green, and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale. THE MASKED DANCER will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together, spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.

The Masked Dancer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and is based on the South Korean format, The Masked Singer, created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. and distributed by MBC America. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin, and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producers of the series, with Breen serving as showrunner.