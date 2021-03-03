With FOX's The Masked Singer adding wildcard rounds, new chances for the viewers to get involved, and something called a "Cluedle-Doo," it's pretty safe to say that viewers of the singing competition series are in for some serious changes when the fifth season kicks off next week. Right from the start, host Nick Cannon won't be Nick Cannon (not yet)- it'll be Niecy Nash kicking off things with returning panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke back for more guessing and speculating. Up to this point, viewers have been treated to looks and previews for Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Russian Dolls (duet), and Black Swan masks- and now there's one more to add to the mix.

On Wednesday, Hulu and McCarthy teamed up to exclusively reveal the next mask for this season- Raccoon. You can check out the full reveal clip below:

The Masked Singer is back in one week! Ready to see the latest costume? 🦝 pic.twitter.com/FIoFPvXsdO — Hulu (@hulu) March 3, 2021

Now here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks:

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

Now here's a look at our first five revealed masks in action as they head into the season-opener, "Season 5 Premiere – Return of the Masks" on Wednesday, March 10:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. Here's a look at the early preview released by FOX last month:

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.