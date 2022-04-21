The Masked Singer No Longer Tucking In Its Shirt for Rudy Giuliani?

Sadly, it appears our "'The Masked Singer' Rudy Giuliani Watch" has come to an end. If you didn't check out last night's round, there's still a good chance you head on the news or read online that the Jack-in-the-Box turned out to (finally) be Trump's "The Amazing Melting Gollum." And based on what made it to air (and "extra footage" on social media), it went down pretty much the way we expected. Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke didn't steer from the script in any way, shape, or form. In fact, McCarthy's reaction was so over-the-top you would've thought that Santa Claus had just walked on stage to announce that vaccines are lethal. Ken Jeong looked legit shocked & bothered, and rightfully walked out. As for Nick Cannon, I'm siding with him because as host he had to keep the show rolling but you could tell by his facial reactions, overall body language, and choice of words that he was vibing that s**t wasn't right.

So that means Rudy joins Lemur aka Model/Actress Christie Brinkley is joining Ram aka Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck, McTerrier aka Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman, Thingamabob aka NFL Player Jordan Mailata, Cyclops aka Actor/Comedian Jorge Garcia, Hydra aka Magicians Penn & Teller, Miss Teddy aka Singer/Actor Jennifer Holliday & Armadillo aka TV Personality Duane Chapman in the green room as Baby Mammoth, The Prince, Queen Cobra & Space Bunny move on. But while Rudy may no longer have a place on The Masked Singer, he will always have a place in our hearts. Actually, that's not quite the body part we think of when we think of "The Rudester" but we'll stop kicking the unmasked when they're down. So before we share for the last time our original pitch for an all-Rudy season, just a quick question. So where are all of the videos? You know, the performance video along with the unmasking and post-unmasking interview? Those are conveniently missing from the show's Twitter account and YouTube channel. Is FOX suddenly ashamed of itself? Dare to dream…

FOX's "The Masked Singer" Season 7: The Bad, The Sad & The Mad – The singing competition series goes all-Giuliani with every contestant wearing a mask matching a face that Giuliani makes when he's on Sean Hannity's FOX "News" show ("The Bad"), shilling for cigars and gold coins ("The Sad") or literally having a meltdown in public ("The Mad"). And no need for guest panelists when Rudy and all of his shirt-tucking ways will be on the panel every week until a "winner" (?!) is crowned. A ratings-grabbing, soul-crushing extravaganza of epic proportions!

