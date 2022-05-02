The Masked Singer Reveals Global Comp "One World, One Masked Singer"

Heading into this week's Round 3 Finals of FOX's The Masked Singer Season 7, viewers got to see Baby Mammoth aka "Actor" Kirstie Alley get the boot while Firefly, Ringmaster & Prince move on to a double-unmasking to determine the third finalist. But before we take a look at an updated rundown of singers ahead of host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke returning this Wednesday, we've got some good news for viewers looking for the masked singing competition to embrace its global dominance. On Monday, Variety reported exclusively that MBC America and the U.S. TMS EP Craig Plestis are teaming for One World, One Masked Singer (tentative title), bringing together representatives from a number of "Masked Singer" territories from around the world to compete to see who gets to wear the crown as the global champ (with participating countries & networks to be named later). Plestis will also serve as the global creative officer for The Masked Singer, along with creating & executive producing One World, One Masked Singer via Smart Dog Media.

Now here's a look at how things are stacking up with masks & clues heading into this Wednesday:

TMS Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that TMS is releasing after each round:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Queen Cobras), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Queen Cobra)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny)

