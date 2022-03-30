The Masked Singer S07 Rudy Giuliani Watch Preview & Masks/Clues Update

So after three episodes, Thingamabob aka NFL Player Jordan Mailata & Cyclops aka Actor/Comedian Jorge Garcia are joining Ram aka Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck & McTerrier aka Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman in the green room as the first four ousted contestants on the seventh season of FOX's The Masked Singer. But none of those names is the one we're looking for, so BCTV's "Rudy Giuliani Watch" continues as host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken "Ready to Walk Off the Set" Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke welcome Armadillo, Hydra, Lemur, Miss Teddy, and Ringmaster to the stage for the start of Round 2.

But before we go any further? If Rudy is under the Ringmaster mask, I will probably throw up on my laptop. Now before we remind you once again of the show's missed opportunity to have an all-Giuliani season and share our updated rundown of the season's masks and clues, we have some previews to help set the mood worth checking out.

FOX's "The Masked Singer" Season 7: The Bad, The Sad & The Mad – The singing competition series could've gone the all-Giuliani route where every contestant wore a mask matching a face that Giuliani makes when he's on Sean Hannity's FOX "News" show ("The Bad"), shilling for cigars and gold coins ("The Sad") or literally having a meltdown in public ("The Mad"). And you wouldn't need any guest panelists because Rudy and all of his shirt-tucking ways will be on the panel every week until a "winner" (?!) was crowned. We're talking a ratings-grabbing, soul-crushing extravaganza of epic proportions.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first three rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Miss Teddy & Lemur), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur)

