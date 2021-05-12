The Masked Singer Season 5 Previews Its Feisty Five; S05 Clues Updated

The fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer is now officially down to its Feisty Five (it was a good run, actor/singer Tyrese Gibson aka Robopine), which means the pressure is on our remaining masks more than ever before- with Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Russian Dolls, and Yeti this close to making the semi-finals round (and one step closer to the crown). But before that happens? Someone has to go- and that's where host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Rob Riggle (ABC's Holey Moley) come in.

Looking ahead to next week, the May 19 semi-finals round brings Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker to the panel as Cluedle-Doo's identity is finally revealed (more on that below). And then on May 26, a winner will be crowned during the season finale- which sees Season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes aka Sun joining the panelists. Now here's the latest preview for Wednesday night's Feisty Five round:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: The Competition Is Hotter Than Ever | Tonight at 8/7c | FOX ENTERTAINMENT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfvpDKgfPKg)

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks as well as "wildcard" contestants, along with accompanying clues videos:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieEdT_fEawU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtB3DJcR-kc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4CAiDxyzB0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Chameleon? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kETczuEP8-U)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SqAlO6FerU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEGqcw60f_o)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Doll | Season 5 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhDH6u2dtMc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Dolls | Season 5 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGak4jTgK1k)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Dolls | Season 5 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF7tDBgKk0s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Are Russian Dolls? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnW9zKcm9uM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Dolls | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcoVeBbSLbc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Dolls | Season 5 Ep. 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRAkl8wPXiQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz_-_Yg2PQQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYpezbUnO6c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVN13plZnHI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Black Swan? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8FACLOr6xo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-vdukZl77Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXSqzJh6rIo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kZazogCQeg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhtPo21e9EE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGpBPJqFNLQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Piglet? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddr08GQo0jw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v6-WkSsDxc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OixwjTBrrKI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Yeti | Season 5 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sr0MmK27Fgw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Yeti? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qt366NaLvF4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Yeti | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfI-_tJUjZA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Yeti | Season 5 Ep. 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlAYVBuxuAg)

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cluedle-Doo Theme Song | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEsSNL5dXpc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cluedle Doo Crashes The Party | Season 5 Ep. 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVsE99JN2VA)

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Bigger Spectacle, Crazier Surprises | Season 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=124l085Xo94)

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.