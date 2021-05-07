The Masked Singer Season 5 Reveals Remaining Guest Panelists & More

By the time the credits rolled on this past week's round of FOX's The Masked Singer, host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and guest panelist/episode singer Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) ran the Spicy 6 (Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Russian Dolls, and Yeti) through their paces- and when it was over? Actor/singer Tyrese Gibson aka Robopine had a chance to tell the world how much he enjoyed being on the fifth season of the singing competition series. Now, Variety has the scoop on what viewers can expect for the remainder of the season- here's a look!

For next Wednesday's round (May 12), ABC's Holey Moley co-host Rob Riggle steps up as a guest panelist for the quarter-finals. On the May 19 semi-finals round, Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker joins the panel as Cluedle-Doo's identity is finally revealed (more on that below). And then on May 26, a winner will be crowned during the season finale- which sees Season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes aka Sun joining the panelists.

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks as well as "wildcard" contestants, along with accompanying clues videos:

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.