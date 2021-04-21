The Masked Singer Season 5 Shares New Super 8 Profiles/Clues, Preview

FOX's The Masked Singer is not messing around as it heads into tonight's two-hour, double-elimination "Super 8" round. With the fifth season's "Super 8" set to take the stage, host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke (plus guest judge Rita Wilson) are ready to do what needs to be done to bring this group down to its final six. So with that much responsibility hanging over "Super 8 – The Plot Chickens!", the singing competition series is offering another look at your remaining masks- which means more clues before a night of double unmaskings.

So if you're still trying to figure out who Black Swan, Chameleon, Crab, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell, and Yeti are, check out these profile clips:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Piglet? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddr08GQo0jw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Chameleon? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kETczuEP8-U)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Black Swan? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8FACLOr6xo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Yeti? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qt366NaLvF4)

And let's not forget…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Seashell? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsJRPhzORi4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Robopine? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dC4ZpzutL8A)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Crab? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZTtWgWhoUc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Are Russian Dolls? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnW9zKcm9uM)

But that's not all! Wilson joins FOX's The Masked Singer– and in the following clip, Wilson shows off some of that "freestyle life" most of us didn't know she was living:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rita Wilson Freestyle | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Kuz1AMxhX8)

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks as well as "wildcard" contestants, along with accompanying clues videos:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieEdT_fEawU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtB3DJcR-kc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4CAiDxyzB0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Doll | Season 5 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhDH6u2dtMc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Dolls | Season 5 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGak4jTgK1k)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Dolls | Season 5 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF7tDBgKk0s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz_-_Yg2PQQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYpezbUnO6c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVN13plZnHI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Porcupine | Season 5 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LthUI7ZDans)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Porcupine Gives A Shocking Hint | Season 5 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HN-0RhuZnw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Robopine | Season 5 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGaEZpIM_YE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Robopine | Season 5 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0T5bVDkMyQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Seashell | Season 5 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwKXGYsaq9E)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Seashell | Season 5 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBd5KjrBNpk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Seashell | Season 5 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fh1FyukcIOk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kZazogCQeg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhtPo21e9EE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGpBPJqFNLQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Crab | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsJkvoKqiSM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Crab | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMlErO-sbiM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Yeti | Season 5 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sr0MmK27Fgw)

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

Meet Cluedle-Doo — the bird with all the knowledge. 🔍 Don't miss the season 5 premiere of #TheMaskedSinger March 10 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/ARuXmpIfwo — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 2, 2021

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Bigger Spectacle, Crazier Surprises | Season 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=124l085Xo94)

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.