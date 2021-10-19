The Masked Singer Season 6 Goes Squid Game; S06 Masks/Clues Updated

Just before the credits rolled on last week's episode of FOX's The Masked Singer, Cupcake aka Singer/Songwriter Ruth Pointer joined the line-up Season 6 masks that gave it their best shot. That includes Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox, Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton, Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga, and Baby aka Comedian Larry the Cable Guy. So who's next to join them? We'll find out when our host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke welcome guest Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) to the panel and Group A (Hamster, Bull, Jester, Skunk & Pepper) back to the stage. With only a day to go until "Time Warp" hits our screens, we have a sneak preview that clues you in on what to expect (as well as the unexpected) from Group A. But before we get to any of that, a look at the performance preview images from this week's episode; later, an updated rundown of this season's remaining masks/clues following the previews.

Now here's a look at the preview for FOX's The Masked Singer "Time Warp," with TMS going "Squid Game" route and teasing the wildest wild card yet:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: The Masked Singer's Squid Game | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcMaQ-VM43c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: The Wildest Wild Card Yet | Season 6 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtblGUp9xw4)

The Masked Singer Season 6 Masks & Clues

Here's a look at our updated roster of masks & clues so far: Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, Hamster, Mallard, Bull, Beach Ball, Jester, Caterpillar, Skunk, and Pepper – with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account: But first, "Clue Review" clips of Episodes 1-5 courtesy of TMS:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review Episodes 1- 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWk519nfOR0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdcP4MIHYd4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y22QzpyfoU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Queen Of Hearts | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4THKc-qGLo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTjcI79IrPg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3QoK5IMPg8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Banana Split | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXlUtwmfGb0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Banana Split | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4JjkA-4p2c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Banana Split | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WG1tp222X4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Mallard | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbELoIVt87Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Mallard | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-1455mdeBc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Mallard | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxueX6li7mM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Hamster | Season 6 | The Masked Singer #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVr7m4X3GGU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Hamster | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e5rZ6uxK8Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Hamster | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34s7s6A4GKA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1Pn6EJlVb4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sYVPoAfEyI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SW-ZMorAso)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Caterpillar | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBYWVF3DqXU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Pepper | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeImBTtGxz8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is The Skunk? | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5ZnkMBHvWY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-NuV5m0aw8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZzHGAphC7g)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Skunk | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SICYdHwgp0M)

And here's a look back at the first official visual clues for the first 11 announced masks:

As we mentioned previously, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". And then there's the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B.