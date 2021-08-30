The Masked Singer Season 6: New Mask & Guests Revealed; Updated Clues

With FOX's The Masked Singer ready to usher in Season 6 with a two-part season-opener on September 22 and 23, fans are learning who will be joining host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke in the guessing game. Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) will be on board in October; while Joel McHale (DC's Stargirl), will.i.am (Alter Ego), and Cheryl Hines (I Can See Your Voice) are on tap for November. In addition, we have an updated rundown on the masks we know so far (including what was released earlier today): Dalmatian, Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, Banana Split, Hamster, & Mallard (and did someone mention Bull? Because we also have a new mask reveal.)

And here's a look at the newest mask reveal… Bull:

Of course, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". Now here's a look at the newest clue-filled teaser for FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6- set to kick off with a two-part season-opener on September 22 and 23:

"It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the 'Masked Singer' [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment," EP Craig Plestis explained to EW about having only two finalists this season. Showrunner James Breen added, "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."

