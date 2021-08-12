The Masked Singer Season 6 Reveals 3 Masks; Changes to Groups, Finale

On September 22 and 23, host Nick Cannon and returning panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke) will be ushering in the sixth season of FOX's The Masked Singer. And with a new season comes some changes to the masked singing competition series as well as a new line-up of masked singers. The two-part kick-off will see a double unmasking, with two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will only be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". Now here's a look at the masks that have been revealed so dar, starting with Dalmatian and then followed by intro teasers for Hamster and Mallard:

"It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the 'Masked Singer' [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment," EP Craig Plestis explained to EW about having only two finalists this season. Showrunner James Breen added, "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.