The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan Keeps Promise, Offers Fans Answers

As far as news days go, Mike Flanagan had a bit of a mixed bag on Thursday. On the positive side, Flanagan and Trevor Macy's Intrepid Pictures banner (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher) is moving from its long-term home at Netflix to an overall television deal with Amazon. On the definitely not-so-good side was the news late yesterday that Flanagan & Macy and Leah Fong's (Once Upon a Time) series take on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel The Midnight Club would not be renewed for a second season by Netflix. But Flanagan was on record as promising the fans that they would get the answers as to where the series was heading if it wasn't picked up, and he kept that promise on Friday with an extensive breakdown of character developments and plot details on Tumblr, which he announced via Twitter (and you can check out here). Looking for a sample of what Falagan has to offer? Check out the excerpt below:

"Ilonka begins a serialized story in an effort to encourage him to 'stay alive a little longer,' like he did in season one. And the story she tells is… 'Remember Me.' This was the thing I was most excited about for this season. "Remember Me' is one of my all-time favorite Pike books – it tells the story of a teenage girl who is pushed off a balcony, and awakens as a ghost. She has to navigate being a spirit while trying to solve her own murder. We would have stretched this story out over 5 episodes. We were going to use it as a vehicle for Ilonka to try to come to terms with the fact that she is going to die, and to begin to trying to wrap her head around being a ghost… but this is the coolest part… the lead character of Ilonka's story wouldn't be played by Ilonka. She'd be played by… Anya." Think that might be enough to hook you in… the rest of the answers await here.

"Amazon is a studio that we have long admired," Flanagan and Macy said in a statement. "Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe." Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios, added, "Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish. We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity."

Co-adapted by Flanagan & Fong and executive produced by Flanagan, Fong, Julia Bicknell, and Macy (via Intrepid Pictures), the series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, and Patricia Drake– with Heather Langenkamp ("Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise) joining as the enigmatic doctor who runs the hospice. Joining Flanagan behind the camera to helm the series are Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story), Viet Nguyen (Lucifer), Morgan Beggs (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Elan Gale, James Flanagan, and Chinaka Hodge are also on board to write for the series.