The Mighty Ducks: GC – So Gordon Bombay Doesn't Like Vaccines, Either?

On some ironic level, it seems appropriate that a series called The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers would actually break some game-changing news of its own. When the Disney+ streaming series returns for a second season, it will do so without Emilio Estevez's Gordon Bombay. Deadline Hollywood reports that series producer ABC Signature "made the decision not to pick up Estevez's option for Season 2 after weeks of back and forth with his team over the show's Covid vaccination requirement." Like many Disney TV Studios series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for Zone A cast & crew (Zone A includes all actors and crew members who come into direct contact with them) in accordance with an option included in the recent Return-to-Work agreement between the major unions and Hollywood studios.

Sources close to the production told DH that Estevez and his representatives had declined to provide assurances that he would comply with the policy. As scripts for the second season were being written and an early 2022 production start planned, there was very little movement from either side on the matter. Reportedly, the studio made the decision to formally not exercise Estevez's option and to move the series forward in a different direction (and we're assuming with a different coach- maybe Charlie Sheen?). On the actor's side, sources close to Extevez have indicated that "creative differences" may have played a role in the actor exiting the series. At the time of DH's reporting, there were no official responses offered.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OD3UhmRy4lg)

Now a powerhouse in its division, the Mighty Ducks junior hockey team is selective about who makes the cut. After being kicked out, a 12-year-old boy named Evan, at the urging of his mother, forms a new hockey team of underdogs with the help of the Ducks' original coach, Gordon Bombay.