The Morning Show Returns This September; Season 2 Teaser Released

Viewers of Apple TV+'s award-winning series The Morning Show learned on Tuesday morning that they won't have to wait too much longer to learn the fallout from Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) season-ending decision and Mitch's (Steve Carrell) firing. In the first official teaser for a second season set to premiere this September, UAB finds itself facing a new and complex world where now more than ever, whoever delivers the news has become more important than the news itself.

Here's a look at the first official teaser for Apple TV+'s second season of The Morning Show, set to hit the streamer on September 17:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Morning Show — Season 2 Teaser | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7H6EtsaJW8)

The Morning Show's sophomore season picks up after the explosive events of season one, including Mitch's exit (Steve Carrell). The Morning Show team emerges from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

The Morning Show Season 2 also sees Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Tom Irwin returning. Joining the cast for the second season are Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies. Executive producers include showrunner Kerry Ehrin, Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, series director.

