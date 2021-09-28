The Mysterious Benedict Society Books Season 2 Return to Disney+

Disney+ announced today that The Mysterious Benedict Society has been renewed for a second season. Based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict. Created and written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavin as showrunners, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Emmy Award-winner Tony Hale in dual roles as twin brothers Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain, the series' protagonist and antagonist, respectively. The second season will begin production in early 2022.

"This show has been an absolute thrill to work on and I'm so thankful to the fans and Disney for the opportunity to keep telling this incredible story," said Hale. Now here's a look at the official announcement teaser released announcing the news:

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart's witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society.' This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy, and the celebration of different ways of being, make this all very much a joy," said Hay, Manfredi, Slavkin, and Swimmer.

Based on the best-selling YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, season two of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil the nefarious "Emergency" created by Benedict's twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Now they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect, and empathy to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications. In addition to Hale, "The Mysterious Benedict Society" stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Kessler.