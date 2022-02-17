The Mysterious Benedict Society Cast Shares Season 2 Updates & More

We're getting more and more insight through social media about the filming process and more for the second season of the Disney+ series, The Mysterious Benedict Society. The heartfelt and adventurous series received a glowing review from me for the first season, making me incredibly excited for what's next.

With some hilarious and up-close examinations of Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal's eyes in his Instagram post, along with his labeled chair, "Mr. Benedict" and Schaal's "Number Two", the hype is coming from the man himself.

Others from the cast such as Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler bring their points of view from the set to social media as well.

Based on Inscho's Instagram post showing off the physical book, The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey by Trenton Lee Stewart, we have some fun hints at a continuing journey through the story and narrative fans of the book series have held close. The synopsis of the second book reads:

"The Mysterious Benedict Society is up against a new mission, significantly closer to home. After reuniting for a celebratory scavenger hunt, Reynie, Kate, Sticky, and Constance are forced to go on an unexpected search–a search to find Mr. Benedict. It seems that while he was preparing the kids' adventure, he stepped right into a trap orchestrated by his evil twin Mr. Curtain. With only one week to find a captured Mr. Benedict, the gifted foursome faces their greatest challenge of all–a challenge that will reinforce the reasons they were brought together in the first place and will require them to fight for the very namesake that united them."

The cast, particularly the kids we've come to love, is reuniting and excited to get back into filming and back into the roles they've found themselves fitting into fairly well. Personally, I also have a lot of excitement for seeing others like MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, and Gia Sandhu talk about the next season and how they'll be involved. Let me know in the comments what you hope to see in season two of The Mysterious Benedict Society!