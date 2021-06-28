The Nevers Season 1 Part 2 Set to Begin Production in UK This Week

If you're still picking your jaws up off the ground from the Part 1 finale of HBO's The Nevers, at least you're about to learn a little more about when your questions about Amalia (Laura Donnelly), Penance (Ann Skelly), and many more will (hopefully) be answered. The Wrap is reporting exclusively that production on Part 2 will this Tuesday in the U.K. With the second half of the first season expected to debut in 2022, new showrunner Philippa Goslett is taking over for Joss Whedon (who departed the series after serving as showrunner for Part 1, with HBO's blessing) with a writers room that's already planned out episode E07-E12 as the series was premiering.

Created and executive produced by Whedon; executive produced by new showrunner Goslett, Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, and Jane Espenson, HBO's The Nevers also stars Olivia Williams (The Ghost Writer) as Lavinia Bidlow, the wealthy benefactress funding the orphanage for Amalia's outcasts, who are also known as the Touched and James Norton (Little Women) as Hugo Swann, the rich and irreverent proprietor of a den of iniquity. Tom Riley (Da Vinci's Demons) is Augustus "Augie" Bidlow, Lavinia's sweet, awkward, younger brother with a secret of his own, while Pip Torrens' (The Crown) Lord Gilbert Massen is a high-ranking government official leading the crusade against our heroines. Ben Chaplin (The Thin Red Line) is Inspector Frank Mundi, who's torn between his police duties and moral compass. Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story) is Edmund Hague, a deranged doctor searching for the source of the powers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Nevers: Official Trailer | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gs-ODufnJ8Y)

Amy Manson (Once Upon a Time) is the tortured, murderous Maladie, who derives power from pain. Rochelle Neil (Terminator: Dark Fate) is the fire-wielding Annie "Bonfire" Carby, one of Maladie's motley gang. Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds) is orphanage doctor Horatio Cousens, whose turn equips him with healing powers. Eleanor Tomlinson (The Illusionist) is Mary Brighton, a broken and resilient performer pursuing her dream of singing on stage. Elizabeth Berrington (In Bruges) is Lucy Best, adaptive and streetwise, her quick-wit and high spirits mask the pain of a tragic past. Anna Devlin (All the Money in the World) is Primrose Chattoway who, at ten feet tall and a dreamy demeanor, wishes to be an ordinary girl not taking up too much space.

Kiran Sonia Sawar (HBO Max's Pure) is Harriet Kaur, a young Scottish Sikh and aspiring lawyer, determined to live her life as she planned. Viola Prettejohn (The Witcher) is Myrtle Haplisch, a middle-class girl rescued from a family who cannot understand her – literally, as she can no longer speak any form of language they understand. Ella Smith (Ray & Liz) is Désireé Blodgett, a prostitute with a power that gets her in trouble and a six-year-old son who never speaks. Vinnie Heaven is Nimble Jack, a rakish and charming young thief and an expert at breaking and entering. And then there's Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as feared criminal overlord Declan "Beggar King" Orrun.

