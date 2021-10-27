The Night They Came Home: Saved by the Bell Gets Horror Parody Trailer

In the spirit of Halloween and the upcoming second season of Peacock's Saved by the Bell, the series decided to put out a re-edited trailer for the classic 90s NBC series to see what it looked like if it was a horror film in a parody called Saved by the Hell: Forever. To spell it out, the title adds "Unofficial trailer – NOT COMING SOON" to nip it for those who have a glimmer of hope that it's real. The clip begins as traditional trailers with the green screen and notices while replacing the traditional ratings with "S for Schlocky".

The trailer then goes to a VCR with a VHS tape going inside to remind you it's "old" again before it goes to a CRT TV with the VCR effects and tracking followed by title cards, "a school with a dark past." Most of the trailer is from the season three episode Mystery Weekend featuring the original cast. As we see Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) say that Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) has never done anything wrong, we cut to the Peacock series with adult version as governor of California with media behind him offering a point and a wink. We're then treated to a new title card "A Bloody Conspiracy" with an old clip of Belding (Dennis Haskins) saying "Slater (Mario Lopez) is out of control" followed by vague cuts implying of him telling Zack "I have to take care of this myself" like some mafia hitman followed by a separate clip of him punching a locker.

The next title card is "Friends Reunited in Desperation" we see clips from the NBC series season three episode "Wicked Stepbrother" with clips cut to make it look like Jessie will kill her stepbrother Eric (Joshua Hoffman). It's followed by a Peacock cut of her saying "I'm Jessie (bleep) Spano" before going back to the NBC series with her delivering a punch to Eric. The next card "To Kill the Truth" cuts to the scene where Lisa (Lark Voorhies) is driving with Eric beside her as we hear Zack's voiceover set up for sabotage causing their car accident.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Saved by the Hell: Forever (2021) | Unofficial Trailer – NOT COMING SOON (https://youtu.be/PXLcaAFBOpc)

We get a few more ominous cuts before Toddman (John Michael Higgins) accuses Zack before he deflects, "I didn't do it. Eighteen-year-old me did it" obviously teasing a loose end from the NBC series about to surface on the current Peacock series. After Slater tells Toddman "We've known for the entire time" we finally see horror title come to light. Season two of Saved by the Bell, which also stars Haskiri Velazquez, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Dexter Darden, Belmont Cameli and Mitchell Hoog, premieres on Peacock on November 24.