The One Thing Jon Moxley Won't Do for Wife Renee Young

One of the cutest couples in all of pro wrestling is the cross-promotion marriage between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and WWE broadcasting powerhouse Renee Young. But it turns out that while this couple's love may be strong, there's one thing veritable Meatloaf Jon Moxley won't do for love. And that thing is dancing in a TikTok video.

Young took to Twitter Sunday to post, "I'm just a girl, in quarantine, wishing her husband would do a TikTok dance with her." Young's post garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling community, with CM Punk himself chiming in to side with Moxley in the debate, writing, "Please no." Young responded, saying, "Lol i personally think it's what the people want."

Dolph Ziggler was another wrestler against Moxley appearing on TikTok, writing, "don't. you. dare." However, Cathy Kelly is in favor of the move, writing, "this would truly be the most unexpected moment of 2020. and that's saying a lot but i am here for it." In response, Young revealed that she's tried to coax Moxley into a TikTok video before but was denied, but that enough time has passed that it's time for another try. "Hahahha i asked him weeks ago and it was a swift and firm 'no' but some time has passed since then," Young tweeted. "Time to revisit."

Peyton Royce of the Iconics is also in favor of a Young/Moxley TikTok dance, tweeting in response to Young's original post, "You & me both sis." Young replied, "Haha you guys did one though and nailed it! You're also the tiktok queen. Teach me your ways." Royce did agree to teach Young as asked, prompting Moxley's former Shield brother Seth Rollins to chime in with a crying while laughing emoji. Randy Orton, who has apparently appeared on TikTok with his entire family, had some advice to offer Young: "Just ask. Nicely. It works. Swears it."

It looks like the wrestling world is pretty evenly divided over this issue. What do you think? Would you like to see Jon Moxley and Renee Young consummate their love with a TikTok dance? Let us know in the comments.