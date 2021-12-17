The Orville: Seth MacFarlane S03 Score Sample Great Start to Your Day

Well, think of it this way. We're now officially less than three months until the return of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's space-faring sci-fi action-dramedy The Orville (or with the third season, The Orville: New Horizons), so that's something. And since we have to wait anyway, we're more than happy to have these musical sneak previews that MacFarlane's been sharing. MacFarlane hasn't exactly made it a secret just how important music is on a personal level and in each of the projects he involves himself with, so that makes these selections he's been sharing uniquely different than just the typical teaser or image drop. The latest one focuses on composer, arranger & conductor Andrew Cottee (co-founder of Dream Town Music & Dream Town Orchestra with Tom Croxon) conducting his first score for the upcoming season. And if listening to this in the morning isn't the kind of thing to get your day started in an epic way, then we don't know what to tell you other than to check your pulse.

Here's a look at MacFarlane's latest musical sneak preview of what's to come as Cottee & the orchestra get down to business:

Meanwhile, series co-producer, editor, Season 3 actor, and our best source for production updates Tom Costantino shared another look at Adrianne Palicki's Grayson from a sound mixing session:

With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.