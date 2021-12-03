The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Shares Season 3 Orchestra Rehearsal Look

Following up on composer, arranger, musician, lyricist & record producer Joel McNeely's post from earlier, viewers were treated to a special update on how things were going production-wise on the third season of Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi adventure series The Orville (aka The Orville: New Horizons). With approximately three months still to go before a new season of missions gets underway, MacFarlane was kind enough to share a little more than a minute of the orchestra rehearsing McNeely's first score for the upcoming season (much in the same way he shared a look at how scoring was going back in September).

Now here's a look at MacFarlane's Instagram post from earlier showing an extended look at how the rehearsals went:

Earlier this week, McNeely checked in via Twitter to let fans know how things were going on the music side as he readied to record his first show of the season:

Getting ready to record my first show of @TheOrville Season 3 this week. I'm told this mountain of parts is nowhere near all of it. Thanks to @JKMSlibrary

for getting it all done! 90 players for 3 days. We're gonna have some serious fun.

With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

And speaking of the season's sound, here's a look back at MacFarlane's post from September, not only announcing that scoring on the season was underway but also offering a video that definitely sets a mood that Orville fans can appreciate:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.