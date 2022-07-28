The Orville Stars Jessica Szohr, J Lee Talk Perspective, Understanding

Journalists from around the globe gathered in a crowded San Diego Comic-Con 2022 press room for the chance to speak with the stars of Hulu's space epic The Orville: New Horizons. And for this go-around, Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to speak with Jessica Szohr (Talla) and J Lee (Lt. John LaMarr). Seth MacFarlane's epic space adventure series, returning exclusively as a Hulu original series, finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

Szohr and Lee made themselves comfortable at the roundtable as they discussed how it felt, personally, to be a part of a show that is not only teaching life lessons about inclusion and dealing with suicide but potentially changing people's lives. "As an artist, if I can make people laugh, cry, think, and do better, I've done my job here," Lee explained.

Szohr followed, explaining, "I think it's beautiful. I will say in probably my whole career, this last season of 'The Orville,' with some of the subject matters that we touch on and dive into that's some of the most special… moments of my career because it is talking about things." Szohr chokes up a bit as she continues, " We don't have to make it a big issue. It's like talking about someone that writes with their right hand, it's ok if someone wants to do this. It doesn't need to be heavy because a lot of people are going through it. I like that we are able to, I don't want to say tackle, but shine a light on things and show people another perspective, another view. We all don't understand how it is to walk in someone else's shoes." Over the course of the interview, the duo also discussed the struggles of Lamarr and Talla's "How do you love someone who, otherwise, you might not be able to love? That's pretty powerful." relationship, and more:

