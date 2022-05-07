The Outlaws Series 2 Preview: BBC Crime Comedy Hit Lands This June

The Outlaws, the shaggy dog comedy-thriller created by Stephen Merchant and Elgin James, has a second series. Not only that, Series 2 is already done and ready to premiere on BBC One in June! Rejoice! The cast will be back, including the legendary Christopher Walken, who's currently enjoying a career resurgence in comedies like this one, fresh from destroying a piece of Banksy artwork at the end of Series 1 (with Banksy's permission)! The most unexpected name on this series is co-creator Elgin James, who also created the US biker gang drama Mayans M.C. for FX.

The first series of The Outlaws was the BBC's biggest comedy launch of 2021 and has been streamed 11 million times on BBC iPlayer. 11 million times?! That's a massive hit even by US standards! These days, 5 million viewers on television in the US & the UK is considered a hit. It is currently streaming in the US on Amazon Prime.

As the official synopsis for Series Two goes, "Following on directly from the first series, The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences – but now they must face the fallout from their actions. If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken. The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins – but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?"

The second series will see the return of Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Walken, alongside series co-creator, writer & star Stephen Merchant (The Office, Jojo Rabbit), with Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna), Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), Clare Perkins (EastEnders), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Jessica Gunning (Back), Charles Babalola (Bancroft), Nina Wadia (Goodness Gracious Me, Bend It like Beckham), Tom Hanson (Brassic), and Aiyana Goodfellow (Small Axe) as Esme.

Guest stars in Series 2 include Julia Davis (who created and played the sociopath in Sally4Ever), Dolly Wells (Dracula), Ian McElhinney (Game Of Thrones, Derry Girls), and Claes Bang (who played the title character in Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss' Dracula). Americans can stream The Outlaws Series One on Amazon Prime.