The Paper: "The Office" Spinoff Sets 4-Episode Peacock Premiere Date

Article Summary The Office spinoff The Paper debuts on Peacock with a four-episode premiere set for September 4th.

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, The Paper shifts focus to a struggling Midwest newspaper.

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore star as editor and publisher reviving the Toledo Truth Teller.

Oscar Nuñez returns as Oscar Martinez, with new cast members and star-studded guest appearances.

Peacock's The Paper finally has a run date as The Office spinoff that shifts the focus of the mockumentary crew that covered the Scranton-based Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, to the fledgling Midwest newspaper, Toledo Truth Teller. The series comes courtesy of The Office co-creator Greg Daniels and Michael Koman and stars Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) as an editor and publisher trying to revive the newspaper with inexperienced staff. Peacock is set with a four-episode premiere for September 4th, with two episodes every Thursday through September 25th.

"The Paper": What You Need to Know…

Joining The Paper as executive producers are Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who are the creators of the original The Office in the UK and were co-creators for the NBC incarnation; also, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas. Joining Gleeson and Impacciatore are Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops, A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us, Unfrosted), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Santa Clarita Diet), and Tim Key (The Witchfinder, This Time with Alan Partridge). Oscar Nuñez (The Proposal) will be reprising his role as Oscar Martinez from the NBC original series.

Guest starring on The Paper will be Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan. Produced by Universal Television, Daniels will direct episodes along with Ken Kwapis, Yana Gorskaya, Paul Lieberstein, Tazbah Chavez, Jason Woliner, Jennifer Celotta, Matt Sohn, Dave Rogers, and Jeff Blitz. Beyond Nuñez, there's no word if any other The Office alum will make cameos, but star Steve Carell admitted he won't be appearing, but will watch as a fan. He and co-star John Krasinski offered advice for Gleeson. "They're both very selfless actors, and I think that's necessary in work like that. I think it has to be about the ensemble," Gleeson told Collider. "They seem to be like that with all of their work. I think just leading by example, that was a lesson for me on its own. They're also really funny, which is terrifying. That's the other thing."

