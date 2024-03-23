Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max, the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin: James Gunn Gets the Word Out About "The Batman" Spinoff

DC Studios' James Gunn shared a look at the teaser for Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin - and it looks like he likes what he's seen.

After a screening during this year's Series Mania, Warner Bros. Discovery released a new teaser for Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin on Friday – and based on the reactions so far, folks are liking what they're seeing of the eight-episode streaming series spinoff from filmmaker Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe. Now, DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn is getting the word out about the project, uploading the trailer, and sharing it on social media. And in case you were wondering? Yes, Gunn has seen it – and he likes what he's seen. "Couldn't share this yesterday because of a long day at work, but in case you haven't seen it, here's [The Penguin] teaser," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post that included the newest look. "I really can't wait for you guys to see this fantastic show from DC Studios and Max!"

Set to hit screens this fall, The Penguin stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), joined by Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen. Now, here's a look at Gunn's post from earlier today, getting the good word out about the Max series:

The Penguin: Casey Bloys on DCU's Advantage Over MCU

If you ask HBO and Max head Casey Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event back in November 2023 showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained.

As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

