Posted in: HBO, Max, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: HBO, max, Penguin, preview, the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin: Max 2024 Trailer Previews "The Batman" Spinoff Series

Check out these new looks at MAX's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin, released as part of the streamer's preview of what's ahead for 2024.

With SAG-AFTRA & WGA having now officially ended their strikes & signed new deals, it's time to get productions rolling again and for geeks like us to start checking out the new preview of what's ahead for 2024. Thankfully, Max is making that a whole lot easier for us by releasing its "The One To Watch In 2024" trailer – and it's overflowing with fresh looks. For this go-around, we're getting a look at Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin – a spinoff series that sees Farrell reprising his role from Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Here's a look at the new footage – with the series spotlighted beginning at around the 1:20 mark (with additional looks at the beginning at end of the trailer):

The Penguin: Casey Bloys on DCU's Advantage Over MCU

If you ask HBO and Max head Casey Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event earlier this month showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained.

As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!