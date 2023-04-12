The Penguin Set for 2024: First Look Teaser & Preview Image Released Set for 2024, here's a teaser and first-look image for writer & showrunner Lauren LeFranc and MAX's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin.

Well, we knew that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav wanted to have some pretty cool things to announce when the company rolled out its new streamer earlier today. Yup, the news from earlier was confirmed, and now HBO Max is just MAX – a combination of programming from across Warner Bros. and Discovery+. As for the announcements, well… they're definitely not disappointing. For example, we have a first-look image from writer & showrunner Lauren LeFranc and MAX's upcoming Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin to pass along. But is a preview image – while great – enough for such an occasion? WBD didn't think so because they also released a teaser/featurette for the 2024-premiering (also confirmed) streaming series. And for more breaking news, previews, and more, make sure to keep checking out Bleeding Cool throughout the day for the pop culture fix that you're craving.

With the spinoff series set to hit HBO Max screens in 2024, Farrell is being joined in the cast by Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring. But enough with all of that for now – we've rambled more than long enough. Here's a look at a teaser & in-production look at what's to come with The Penguin:

HBO Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.