The Penguin Showrunner on Where Things Stand with Season 2 Chances

During the Golden Globes red carpet, The Penguin Showrunner Lauren LeFranc discussed the chances of a second season for "The Batman" spinoff.

In terms of the chances of there being a second season of Showrunner Lauren LeFranc's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin, things have gotten interesting since it was first released. Heading into the end of the year, EP Matt Reeves ("The Batman Epic Crime Saga") shared with Zoë Kravitz (Blink Twice) during an interview for Variety's "Directors on Directors" series that "we're talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season." The possibility of a second season is something that Farrell and Milioti have expressed interest in as long as the quality of the first season is maintained. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, was asked about where things stand regarding a possible second season.

Noting how much they loved the characters and how the show's world has possibilities, LeFranc echoed previous sentiments that it all comes down to being able to meet the quality of the first season and surpass it. "If we could figure out the right thing and feel like we could outdo ourselves. There's always that door that's open,' LFranc shared. Here's a look at the clip from this evening:

The Penguin: How HBO's Spinoff Series Set Up The Batman II

At the end of "A Great of Little Thing, we see Oz and Eve (Carmen Ejogo) celebrating Oz's new status – but it's one that came with a painful price for a lot of folks. For Sofia, it was a fate worse than death: arrested and returned to Arkham State Hospital. But when Oz heads over to see his mom with Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) to share the good news – and to seek her approval – he learns that Francis Francis (Deirdre O'Connell) suffered a major stroke, leaving her in a vegetative state but with her eyes open. Believing that family makes him weak after a heart-to-heart with Vic, Oz murders his right-hand man, making the crime look like a murder before walking off (with a whole ton of symbolism in that scene where Oz tosses Vic's ID into the river).

But some very interesting threads remain. Though back in Arkham, Sofia appears to be under the care of a returned Dr. Rush (Theo Rossi), who shares with Sofia a letter from her half-sister – Selina Kyle (Kravitz's Catwoman in The Batman), who's looking to connect. Meanwhile, with his mother being cared for in his private residence on another floor, Oz plays out some serious mommy issues while dancing with Eve (even having her dress like his mother), speaking to her and asking her to speak to him like he wanted Francis to – that she loves him and is proud of him. But just when Oz is at his moment confident, a very familiar Bat Signal lights up the sky. It looks like someone has caught the attention of Robert Pattinson's Batman.

"That's something that we figured out early on. It felt like an elegant handoff to the movie," LeFranc shared with Deadline Hollywood. "That was always a conversation that Matt Reeves and I had. Should Batman be in our show or not? I know it became sort of a controversial thing to say that he shouldn't, but it really just felt like it was detracting from our characters. Batman takes up a lot of space. So, in that regard, it just didn't feel appropriate for the characters in our show. If Oz has now achieved a level of power where Batman is noticing him, that's really what we wanted to signify in the end."

