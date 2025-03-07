Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: jellystone, powerpuff girls

The Powerpuff Girls: OG Bubbles Lays Smackdown on 2016 Counterpart

Thanks to Jellystone's "Crisis on Infinite Mirths," The Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken's OG Bubbles got her hands on 2016 Bubbles.

There's been a lot of talk lately about Craig McCracken's The Powerpuff Girls – surprisingly, it's been focused on The CW's shuttered attempt to produce a live-action sequel series. Based on the trailer that leaked – and has been getting pulled down by Warner Bros. Discovery since yesterday – it was definitely an interesting take that was part comedy, part drama, and a whole lot of interesting satirical insights into the series, its success, and its fans. But that's not what this is about – though the timing seems pretty fitting with everything going on in and around PPG land.

If you're reading this, then we're feeling pretty confident that we don't need to offer a history lesson on the original animated series and what went down after its run. We have The Powerpuff Girls, which was produced by Hanna-Barbera/Cartoon Network Studios for Cartoon Network and ran from 1998 to 2005. It's the one that a lot of folks love. Then there's Nick Jennings and Bob Boyle's 2016 reboot series for Cartoon Network, which ran for three seasons (2016-2019) and featured new voice actors for the main characters. It's the one that a lot of PPG fans do not love. Now, thanks to the Max Original animated series Jellystone!, fans of the original animated series were able to channel their hate through OG Bubbles.

Now streaming on Max, "Crisis on Infinite Mirths" sees a rift in time and space, causing characters from classic Cartoon Network shows to land in Jellystone – where confusion and mayhem ensue. As you can imagine, that results in a lot of familiar faces teaming up and facing off – and that included a blink-and-you'll-miss-it one-sided beatdown that OG Bubbles bestowed upon her 2016 counterpart. Here's a look:

What we didn't realize was that it was apparently the kind of scene that McCracken had requested. During a San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) presentation, Jellystone! Animator and Executive Producer C. H. Greenblatt shared that the staff had been getting notes from the various creators regarding how to best represent their characters in the special event episode. Greenblatt went on to share what they received from McCracken: "One of Crag's notes was, 'Can Bubbles – the old version beat up on the new version?'" Greenblatt revealed. "Absolutely, yes."

