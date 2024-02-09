Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: gillian anderson, HBO, Kate Winslett, margaret thatcher, max, meryl streep, Metflix, stephen frears, The Regime

The Regime: HBO, Kate Winslet Political Fantasy Gets Official Trailer

HBO released an official trailer for The Regime, where Kate Winslet plays a sexed-up, power-hungry would-be European dictator facing a crisis.

Article Summary HBO releases trailer for 'The Regime' starring Kate Winslet as a Thatcher-like dictator.

'The Regime' is a sexed-up political drama series set to premiere on March 3, 2024 on HBO.

Kate Winslet channels her 'Inner Thatcher' in a role akin to her character in 'Insurgent'.

The series tackles themes of power and sexuality, emblematic of HBO's dramatic storytelling.

HBO has released a new teaser trailer for The Regime, the six-episode limited series The Regime, starring Oscar-winner Kate Winslet as a power-hungry dictator in a totally fictitious (thank God!) pan-European country and playing a fictional – very obvious – clone of Margaret Thatcher. The series is written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, and premieres on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

"Her love knows no mercy." Ooooooookay. We can see that, especially when it comes to her love for a macho, strapping but soulful war criminal. That's pretty on-brand for a Margaret Thatcher clone. The Regime is a political drama that's clearly been sexed up to the gills just in case audiences find mere plots about politics too boring. Why not have these terrible people in power show just how terrible they are by showing who they want to have sex with and who they don't have sex with but are utterly mean to for maximum drama?

Political dramas are incomplete without the leaders serving as the main characters who treat underlings like utter garbage. That was Thatcher's whole thing during her rule, and a surprising (maybe not?) number of men were turned on by that. Far be it for us to speculate what it was about the psychology of Public School-educated Englishmen to go weak at the knees for a stern matronly woman who's a thinly veiled dominatrix abusing them to their shriveled little hearts and other body parts' content. That really is the hold Thatcher still has over the imagination. And who better to play that than Kate Winslet here? The Regime, everyone!

This is not the first time Winslet has played her Inner Margaret Thatcher. She had previously done that in her role in the YA dystopian movie Insurgent adapted from the Veronica Roth novel. It seems to be a role she relishes playing because who wouldn't for the reasons listed above? After all, we've had Meryl Streep and Gillian Anderson play Thatcher recently in a movie all about the Iron Lady and Netflix's The Crown, respectively. In The Regime, we get to see Winslet play a horny version of a Thatcher clone, like, really, really horny, on top of being a sociopathic, power-hungry dictator lady. Because it's HBO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!