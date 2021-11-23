The Responder: BBC Drops Trailer for Martin Freeman Cop Thriller

The Responder is a 5-part thriller starring Martin Freeman as a morally-compromised night shift cop in Liverpool. The series is written by former police officer Tony Schumacher and directed by Tim Mielants. The BBC has released a trailer at last. It looks like Freeman's Bad Lieutenant where his character Chris is a crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool. That means we get to see Freeman acting with a Liverpudlian accent.

Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo). Both soon discover that survival in this high-pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other. Other cast members include Ian Hart, MyAnna Buring, Kerrie Hayes, Warren Brown, David Bradley, Rita Tushingham with newcomers Josh Finan and Emily Fairn.

According to the BBC, The Responder holds a mirror up to the emotional extremes of life on the front line of British policing – sometimes darkly funny, sometimes painfully tragic, always challenging. In other words, just like every other BBC police drama, then, only this time with Freeman in it. Freeman said, "Tony Schumacher's scripts were so unique and honest that I knew very quickly that I wanted to be a part of 'The Responder' and take on the role of Chris. No-one writes like Tony and it has been exhilarating inhabiting the world he has created."

Creator and writer Schumacher said, "My fantasy casting when I was writing the character of Chris in 'The Responder' was Martin Freeman. Seeing that fantasy become reality is beyond exciting. Martin is one of the great British actors. He brings such a well of talent and humanity that breathes magic into the words I've been lucky enough to give him. I can't wait for audiences to get to see his performance in this role, it's one I feel very lucky to have had a front-row seat for." The BBC will announce a release date at a later date.