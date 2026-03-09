Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files: Garner's Daughter Updates David Boreanaz Pilot

James Garner's daughter, Gigi Garner, offered an update on NBC's The Rockford Files reboot pilot and how David Boreanaz channels her father.

Article Summary Gigi Garner shares her support for David Boreanaz as Jim Rockford in NBC's Rockford Files reboot pilot.

Filming for the Rockford Files reboot began last week with Boreanaz in the lead role.

Gigi Garner urges fans to wait for the show before judging, claiming Boreanaz channels her father.

The new Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television and written by Mike Daniels.

Gigi Garner, the daughter of the late The Rockford Files star James Garner, provided an update on the David Boreanaz-starred series NBC reboot pilot, providing an update via social media, and it looks like she's doubling down on her ringing endorsement of the SEAL Team star playing the new Jim Rockford. "They started shooting #TheRockfordFiles last week!" Garner wrote on social media. "I can honestly say I was astounded when I saw David literally channel my dad! I know you all have your thoughts and opinions, but I respectfully ask that you wait until you see the show! PLEASE STAY TUNED!"

The Rockford Files Reboot: What We Know

James Garner starred in the original NBC detective drama about a former convict-turned-Los Angeles private investigator, with Noah Beery Jr. as his father, Joseph "Rocky" Rockford, a retired truck driver; Joe Santos; Gretchen Corbett; and Stuart Margolin. Created by Roy Huggins (who previously worked with Garner on the Western Maverick) and Stephen J. Cannell, The Rockford Files ran for six seasons (1974-1980) on NBC with eight TV movies (the final in 1999) that ran on rival CBS. The series won five Emmys, which includes one for Garner in 1977.

Since his breakout role as Angel in the UPN/WB supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Boreanaz has vaulted into superstardom, starting with the series's only spinoff in the WB's Angel, which ran for five seasons from 1999-2004. Lighting would strike again with his role on the Fox procedural series Bones, opposite Emily Deschanel, which ran for 12 seasons from 2005-2017, followed by the Paramount+ action-war drama SEAL Team, which ran for seven seasons from 2017-2024. The Rockford Files reboot is written by Mike Daniels and produced by Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Universal Television. The trio, along with Chris Leanza, will also act as executive producers, with Boreanaz acting as a producer.

They started shooting #TheRockfordFiles last week!

I can honestly say I was astounded when I saw David literally channel my dad! I know you all have your thoughts and opinions but, I respectfully ask that you wait until you see the show!

PLEASE STAY TUNED! pic.twitter.com/OnwdHKhfSy — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) March 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!