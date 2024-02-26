The Rookie: Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil Post 100th Ep Screening Video

Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie, trailer

This is a huge week for ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie – because this week's new episode isn't just any new episode. Oh no! "The Hammer" marks the series' 100th episode, and we've had preview images, behind-the-scenes filming images, and images & video from the on-set celebration. Now, Winter & O'Neil have graciously donated some of their social media space to post a two-part look at the cast getting a chance to screen the 100th episode for the first time – including their reactions heading into & exiting the theater.

"Rookie fam, this is for you! With our @therookieabc 100th episode coming up this Tuesday at 9 pm, we wanted to bring you into our private cast and crew screening this past week. Hope you enjoy! Our creator and director of this episode @alexihawley crushed our 100th! Can't wait for you all to see it!" Winter wrote in the first part of the video look at how the screening went:

O'Neil followed with the second part, adding, "Cast and Crew of @therookieabc react to the screening of the 100th episode! Directed by our creator and showrunner @alexi.hawley! If you can't tell – we're a big happy family. We're missing a lot of hardworking, dear, and sweet faces in this mini collage, but hopefully, this gets you excited! (And maybe inspires you to record your own mini-video review after you see it on Tuesday!)":

The Rookie Season 6 Previews: Episode Overviews, Images & More!

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2 "The Hammer": The team comes together to celebrate John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) wedding; meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's (Eric Winter) relationship is put to the test.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 3 "Trouble in Paradise": Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) honeymoon is more of a nightmare than a dream when it turns into an active crime scene. Meanwhile, Tim (Eric Winter) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) partner up and must uncover the identity of a John Doe.

Now, here's a look at the preview images for S06E02: "The Hammer" – followed by some images from behind the scenes of the 100th episode, as well as a gallery of images of the show's cast & crew celebrating the milestone while filming:

And here's a look at the behind-the-scenes image gallery released for the 100th episode…

Back in December, the cast & crew officially marker the milestone with a ceremony on the set – here's a look back at the image gallery that was shared of the special occasion:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

