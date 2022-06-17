The Rookie: Feds Welcomes Britt Robertson as Spinoff Series Regular

With ABC's Niecy Nash-Betts (Simone Clark)-starring spinoff series set to premiere this fall, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Britt Robertson (Big Sky) has joined the cast of The Rookie: Feds as a series regular. Joining Nash-Betts and Robertson on the series are Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza. Kat Foster's Special Agent Casey Fox is not moving over from the backdoor pilot to the series. Robertson's Laura Stensen is the "black sheep" of a family of brilliant academics and the youngest person ever allowed into the FBI's behavioral analysis unit. But after discovering her boyfriend had been cheating on her with her best friend, Laura fell into a slump – how could a criminal profiler miss that the people closest to her were liars? Given a lifeline in Garza's new unit, Laura's ready to throw her socially awkward, workaholic, book-smart self back into the job, hoping to get her mojo back.

Co-created by original series creator Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, the two will serve as executive producers alongside Nash-Betts, Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller. Now here's a look at the first official teaser for ABC's The Rookie: Feds, with the series premiering September 27th:

From the executive producers of flagship series "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

On ABC's The Rookie, John Nolan (Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth. Fillion stars alongside Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest stars for this episode include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Carsyn Rose as Lila Town, and Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.