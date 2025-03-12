Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Fillion Pitches Nolan/"Chenford" Final Scene; S07E10 Promo

Along with new images and an S07E10 promo, The Rookie star Nathan Fillion pitches a big Nolan/"Chenford" reveal as the series' final scene.

Article Summary Nathan Fillion pitches a "Chenford"-related final scene for The Rookie.

Check out new images from S07E09: "The Kiss".

Watch the S07E10 promo for "Chaos Agent" and get a sneak preview.

Don't miss the tense S07E11 plot "Speed", including a hostage crisis.

Welcome to our post-show clean-up post (okay, we're working on a better title). While we won't dive into spoilers, we do have a mix of updates to pass along for ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. First up, we have some new images from S07E09: "The Kiss" that were released shortly after the episode aired. Following that, we have a look at the episode trailer and overview for S07E10: "Chaos Agent" (and don't forget that we also have the official overview for S07E11: "Speed"). But first, it's time to check in on Fillion – who had a very interesting pitch in mind for the final scene when the day does come that the series ends its run – and it involves Chenford.

During an interview with TV Guide that went live after Tuesday night's episode, the topic of Nolan (Fillion) and Lucy (O'Neil) having dated during the first season – with the general feeling among all involved being that Tim (Winter) still doesn't know. For Fillion, the final moments would be great for the reveal – with a touch of "Sopranos" added in. "My pitch for that is, in eight years' time, when we know we are wrapping up the whole series, [in] the very last scene, it slips out that they dated. And [Tim] says, 'I'm sorry. [Shakes head in disbelief.] You dated?!' 'Yeah, we…" [motions cutting to black, similar to how the award-winning HBO series ended its run]. And show's over. That's it. That's the end of the series," Fillion shared – though we have a feeling the fans might need a bit more on the topic than that.

The Rookie S07E10: "Chaos Agent" & S07E11: "Speed" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10: "Chaos Agent": John (Nathan Fillion), Lucy (Melissa O'Neil), and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11: "Speed": John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. While Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) investigate the suspects, Tim (Eric Winter) challenges Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) decision-making skills.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!