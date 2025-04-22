Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Our S07E15: "A Deadly Secret" Preview; Season 7 Update

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, Season 7 Ep. 15: "A Deadly Secret, we look ahead to the next two episodes.

We've got a pretty impressive preview/update on the seventh season of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie to pass along. First up, S07E15: "A Deadly Secret" finds a documentary crew (we have a feeling you may have seen them somewhere before) interviewing the squad for a "true crime" show about a missing person case connected to Nolan (Nathan Fillion) – and it's looking pretty f*****g creepy. After you're done checking out the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and sneak peek (and another sneak peek here), stick around for a look at the two episodes that follow: April 29th's S07E16: "The Return" and May 6th's S07E17: "Mutiny And The Bounty."

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 15-17 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15: "A Deadly Secret" – Documentary filmmakers interview the LAPD on a complicated missing person case connected to John (Nathan Fillion).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" – The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), and Tim (Eric Winter) supports Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) as she prepares for the sergeant's exam.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" – The team helps Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) when his new love interest is kidnapped. Meanwhile, Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) enlist their moms to help catch a con artist, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is threatened to drop a case.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

