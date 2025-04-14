Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Post Offers Interesting S07E14: "Mad About Murder" Teases

ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie posted an interesting gallery of teases for S07E14: "Mad About Murder."

While we await preview images for ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E14: "Mad About Murder" and any potential Season 7 updates for what's hitting after April 22nd's S07E15: "A Deadly Secret," the recently renewed series dropped an interesting social media post spotlighting the cast and some very interesting quotes from them from this week's episode – one that's teased to be a "game-changer" (possibly not just because of the football reference, with the LAPD taking on the LAFD). For example, we have Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) saying, "That's me. Trouble with a capital T" – that alone should be enough to spark some serious speculation. We've included it in our updated rundown of the seventh season – waiting below:

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 14 & 15 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14: "Mad About Murder" – Tim (Eric Winter) receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) works to take down a popular podcast, and Miles (Deric Augustine) helps update the department's training videos.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15: "A Deadly Secret" – Documentary filmmakers interview the LAPD on a complicated missing person case connected to John (Nathan Fillion).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!