The Rookie Renewed for Season 7; S06E07 "Crushed" Overview Released

ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie has been renewed for Season 7; S06E07: "Crushed" overview released.

Article Summary 'The Rookie' secures Season 7 renewal, delighting fans of the ABC series.

S06E07 "Crushed" synopsis teases a team search for two missing teenagers.

Strong viewership with 11.9 million for Season 6 premiere, highest since 2018.

Nathan Fillion leads a stellar cast in this acclaimed police drama series.

While last week's ending to ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie wasn't exactly a great one for "Chenford" fans, we think they're going to feel a whole lot better knowing that the network is bringing the series back for a seventh season. According to ABC's figures, the Season 6 premiere brought in 11.9 million viewers across all platforms in the Live+35 ratings – its best showing since 2018 (and a 2.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo).

As for Season 6, we have an official overview for S06E07 "Crushed": "When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez and Harper are on a different kind of investigation – the search for the perfect nanny."

John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nolan feels like it can't get much better, now that his life with Bailey is moving forward, and he has chosen his career path. However, he and his team must grapple with the aftermath of their recent assaults before they can move forward.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

